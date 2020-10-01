NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Beats Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley Gets Some Revenge

✖

After what happened during the Battle Royal, the bad blood between Shotzi Blackheart and Dakota Kai only increased, and so the two threw down in the ring tonight to put an end to their rivalry. After the thrilling match between the two though I would say this isn't over, as after a match full of near falls and hard-hitting offense it was Blackheart who stood tall as the winner, and Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are pissed about it.

Kai had a bit of a chip on her shoulder after all the buzz regarding Blackheart and her match against Io Shirai, and she tried to make a point early on in this matchup. Blackheart was up to the challenge though, and she also managed to avoid Gonzalez throughout the match, always keeping an eye on Kai's partner.

There were some crazy moments here, but after some near falls Gonzalez would have an impact on the match, knocking Blackheart down when the referee wasn't looking. However, Rhea Ripley evened the odds and ambushed Gonzalez, throwing her into the stairs and taking her out of the equation.

That cleared the way for Blackheart to get the pin and the win, and we're betting this feud is far from over.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

It's the final stop before NXT TakeOver 31! Tune in to see NXT Champion Finn Bálor go face to face with Kyle O'Reilly, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as host, before their massive showdown this Sunday night. Also, TakeOver opponents collide when NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai joins forces with North American Champion Damian Priest against Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano, plus Shotzi Blackheart takes on Dakota Kai.

Here's what is on deck:

Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor Face to Face (hosted by Shawn Michaels)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and North American Champion Damian Priest vs Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

What have you thought of tonight's NXT so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!