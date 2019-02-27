NXT Spoilers for Tonight’s Episode

NXT returns to the WWE Network tonight with a new episode from Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the full results from the taping below.

Johnny Gargano opened the show with a promo, saying he failed after losing the NXT North American Championship to Velveteen Dream last week. Tommaso Ciampa arrived and told Gargano that he is at his best when he listens to the NXT Champion. He proposed that the two reform DIY and compete in the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic in order to take the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: New York. Gargano shook Ciampa’s hand to make it official.

Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Taynara Conti

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic’s match ended in a double count out as the two men kept brawling outside the ring without noticing the referee’s count. The two continued to brawl even as referees tried to break them apart.

Shayna Baszler defeated Mia Yim in a non-title match

Gargano, Ciampa, Aleister Black and Ricochet all made their main roster debuts last week, appearing on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Black and Ricochet were both back this week to win a pair of tag team matches against The Revival and The Bar, while Gargano and Ciampa where nowhere to be found beyond a cameo appearance on the entrance ramp during Ric Flair’s 70th birthday celebration.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon’s decision to call up the four was made without Triple H’s knowledge.

“Vince is reacting to the ratings, I think there’s a reaction to AEW and basically he wanted to get wrestlers on RAW now and so you know he’s not that up on NXT, but it was essentially, ‘Who are the four best guys?’ These are the four best guys, I guess,” Meltzer said.

Triple H didn’t know. There was a communication thing there,” he added. “So he just wanted those four guys. I’m not sure whether he picked them or whether he was told that these are the guys.”

Wednesday marked the five-year anniversary of NXT’s first WWE Network live show, NXT Arrival. That show saw The Ascension retain the NXT Tag Team Championships against Too Cool, Paige defeat Emma via submission to retain the NXT Women’s Championship and Adrian Neville defeat Bo Dallas in a ladder match to win the NXT Championship.

NXT TakeOver: New York will take place on April 5.