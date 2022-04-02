MSK became two-time NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Stand and Deliver on Saturday afternoon, beating both Imperium and The Creed Brothers in order to win back the gold. The incumbent champs looked to have the match won by dispatching both of the Creeds outside the ring, but MSK broke up their finisher attempt. Wes Lee then sent Marcel Barthel flying with a top rope hurricanrana, right into the arms of Nash Carter for a powerbomb for the pin.

The pair first won the tag titles and last year’s Stand & Deliver event, then lost them at to Barthel and Fabian Aichner at Halloween Havoc in October. They then proceeded to spend weeks searching for their “Shaman,” who turned out to be Matt Riddle. The trio briefly feuded with Imperium before MSK turned their attention back to the tag titles. They came up short in this year’s Dusty Cup tournament and a title match at Roadblock.

Check out the full card from NXT Stand and Deliver below! WWE’s WrestleMania 38 weekend continues with WrestleMania Saturday tonight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.