NXT TakeOver 25: Shayna Baszler Retains, Io Shirai Snaps After the Match

Shayna Baszler successfully retained her NXT Women’s Championship yet again on Saturday night, but she wasn’t the last woman left standing after the match.

The former UFC fighter was able to force Io Shirai to tap after locking in her Kirifuda Clutch submission hold for well over a minute. But after the bout Shirai, who has plenty of bad blood with Baszler given how she brutalized Kairi Sane in her last NXT match, grabbed a kendo stick and started repeatedly wailing on the champ. She then had Candice LeRae (who was still at ringside after preventing the other two Horsewomen from interfering) hand her a steel chair, and used it as part of her top rope moonsault.

Baszler was left unconscious in the ring for several minutes as big red welts began to form on her back. She eventually made her way to her feet and pushed away any help from the referee.