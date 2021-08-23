NXT's Raquel Gonzalez Retains NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver 36

✖

Once upon a time, the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez looked unstoppable and unbreakable, but that was not the case, and now the two former friends have become bitter enemies. Kai would try to knock the Champion's head off a few weeks ago, and after a war of words, it is finally time for them to leave it all out in the ring and figure out who is in fact the new NXT Women's Champion. Kai started things off with a slap to Gonzalez's face, and that prompted a huge response from the Champion, and a lariat sent Kai outside. Kai countered a move from Gonzalez and locked in a submission, but Gonzalez escaped and picked her up. Kai then escaped and sent a big boot Gonzalez's way.

Kai took a minute outside of the ring as the referee counted, and when she did get in Gonzalez caught her leg and threw her to the mat. She followed it up with a clothesline and then hit a Fallaway slam. She then hit another Fallaway Slam, though Kai hit a splash off the top rope, but Gonzalez rolled with it and slammed Kai on the top turnbuckle.

Then she picked her up after a punch and tossed her to the other side of the mat. Kai caught Gonzalez off guard when she went u to the ropes and yanked her down, and then hit a huge Yakuza Kick to Gonzalez's head. After barely dragging her back into the ring before the count of 10, Kai pinned Gonzalez but she kicked out.

Kai then lit Gonzalez up with kicks, including a big one to the jaw of the Champion, but Gonzalez kicked out. Kai kept up the boots. to the head and face, and Gonzalez returned the favor with a punch and a big boot. She picked up Kai and launched Kai into the air, who slammed face-first into the mat. Gonzalez hit a Sidewalk Slam and then hit her again from the turnbuckle but an ensuing pin was kicked out of by Kai.

Gonzalez went for the Chingona Bomb but Kai caught her arm into a submission, and it took Gonzalez swinging Kai into the turnbuckle twice to get her to let go. Damage was done big time to the arm of the Champion, but she still managed to hit Kai with a Power Bomb. Kai kicked out though. Then Kai sent Gonzalez into the ropes and she hit the Champion with big kicks to the back and followed it up with a pin but Gonzalez kicked out. Gonzalez went to lift Kai and launched her into the air where she came down hard onto the ropes and went spiraling into the ramp.

Kai would get back in and hit Gonzalez with several kicks but the Champion told her to keep it coming. Then Kai hit the Chiropractor and went for a pin but Gonzalez kicked out right before the 3-count. Kai picked up Gonzalez by the hair and got in her face, but Gonzalez grabbed Kai's neck. Kai escaped though and it sent the Champion rolling out to the floor. Kai got Gonzalez back into the ring and went up to the top rope, and she hit the double stomp and went for a pin but Gonzalez kicked out.

Kai kept up the attack, trying to pick up Gonzalez, but Gonzalez picked her up instead and rammed her into the top turnbuckle. Then she went up top and punched Kai, though Kai returned the favor. Gonzalez charged back in but headbutts from Kai left an opening for Kai to wiggle away. and kick her. She went for the Yakuza Kick again but Gonzalez caught it a reversed it into the Chingona Bomb from the top rope, and after that, a pin sealed the win.

Here's the full card for NXT TakeOver 36:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Dakota Kai

NXT UK Champion Walter vs Ilja Dragunov II

Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole - 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Million Dollar Champion LA Knight vs Cameron Grimes

NXT TakeOver 36 streams live on Peacock at 8 PM EST on Peacock.

