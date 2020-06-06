NXT TakeOver In Your House Betting Odds Revealed

WWE NXT is preparing to rekindle a classic PPV event from the 1990s on Sunday night as the brand will present TakeOver: In Your House. WWE has gone to some lengths to recreate some of the vibe from the original shows, even getting former announcer Todd Pettengill to record a promo video for the show. It remains to be seen if they will bring back the old In Your Hour stage (literally, the front of the house) for the entrance way the Performance Center in Orlando.

The show has what looks to be a pretty strong card and should end up being a very good one when it comes to the work in the ring. So who will emerge victorious?

Bet Online passed along the latest betting odds for the show. For those not familiar, a negative (-) number indicates the betting favorite while a positive (+) number represents the underdog.

Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole: -300 (1/3)

Velveteen Dream: +200 (2/1)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Io Shirai: 2/3 (favorite)

Charlotte Flair: 6/5

Rhea Ripley: 2/1

Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano: -160 (5/8)

Keith Lee: +120 (6/5)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross: -250 (2/5)

Tommaso Ciampa: +170 (17/10)

Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Damian Priest: -160 (5/8)

Finn Balor: +120 (6/5)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mia Yim & Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox: -200 (1/2)

Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez: +150 (3/2)

Most of the odds above line up with what people are expecting. Io Shirai being favored isn't all that uncommon of a prediction as many are expecting Charlotte to translate to RAW full time with Becky Lynch now away for the foreseeable future.

The more surprising favorites that could surprise some people are Johnny Gargano being favored to win the North American title from Keith Lee, as well as Damian Priest favored over Finn Balor. Balor has been expected to go into a feud with WALTER when he's available for travel, so perhaps that could be a clue as to how that match will finish.

