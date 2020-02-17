NXT TakeOver: Keith Lee Retains North American Championship In High Flying Match

Keith Lee put his North American Championship on the line tonight as part of NXT TakeOver Portland’s stacked card against Dominik Dijakovic, and it was everything you hoped it would be. The two put on a display of raw power and impressive athleticism, and they took every shot the other had. The two giants battled it out in the ring and outside of it, but only one could come out the victor and therefore the North American NXT Champion, and by the end of the match it was Keith Lee holding up the title in victory.

While the two stars were all over the ring at some points, they also traded hard-hitting chops and suplexes midway through the match, with Lee getting the better of Dijakovic at several different points in the raw power display.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both also survived huge hits of offense from the other, including some spots on the announcer’s table and the side of the ring that were amazing to watch. Eventually Lee was able to hit Dijakovic too many times, and he would claim the victory.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver Portland below.

“NXT comes to The City of Roses tonight with an absolutely stacked TakeOver: Portland card. After being forced to give up the NXT Championship due to injury nearly one year ago, Tommaso Ciampa will finally get the chance to reclaim the title — and his life — from Adam Cole. Plus, Rhea Ripley defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano will look for payback on Finn Bálor and much more! Don’t miss a second of the action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 7 ET/4PT!”

Here’s the rundown for tonight’s big event.

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

What have you thought of the NXT TakeOver thus far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!