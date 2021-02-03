NXT Reveals Valentine's TakeOver Is Called Vengeance Day

✖

NXT is giving wrestling fans a special Valentine's Day gift, as February 14th will be the date of the next NXT TakeOver, and now the big event has an official title. Today NXT revealed that the full name of the next TakeOver is NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and will hit the WWE Network starting at 7 PM EST. WWE even created a fancy logo for the event, which you can check out in the image below.

We don't currently know the full card for Vengeance Day, though we do at least know of one match that will be on the card. As we revealed last week, Vengeance Day will include a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship and will feature Women's NXT Champion taking on Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez for the title.

Toni Storm was the one that called out Io Shirai last week, but during the proceeding battle Martinez capitalized and attacked Shirai, lifting up her NXT title. Storm came back in the ring with a vengeance, not taking too kindly to Martinez trying to steal her thunder.

Storm attacked Martinez and knocked Shirai down as well, and ended the night holding up the NXT Championship that could very well be hers by the end of Vengeance Day, though Shirai and Martinez are going to do their best to make sure that doesn't happen.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Storm about the match, and while she would have rather faced Shirai one on one, that won't stop her from capturing that title.

"Yeah. I mean, I can't say I'm thrilled that Mercedes has managed to get herself in the way of my title opportunity, but I'm going in there with a game plan," Storm said. "I'm not going to let her ruin this massive opportunity for me, the biggest match of my life so far. And yeah, she will not be standing in my way."

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Edge rolls into NXT after his Royal Rumble win, and Dusty Cup action heats up with Undisputed ERA vs. Ciampa & Thatcher, and more on USA."

Here's the current card:

Edge Heads to NXT

Undisputed ERA vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez (Women's Dusty Cup Quarterfinals)

Lucha House Party vs Legado del Fantasma (Men's Dusty Cup Quarterfinals)

What matches do you want to see on TakeOver Vengeance Day?