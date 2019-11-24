NXT TakeOver WarGames: Team Ripley Pulls Off Crazy Win in Women’s WarGames Match

Some of the biggest stars in NXT took part in the first-ever Women’s TakeOver WarGames match tonight, and thanks to the talented stars of the black and gold brand, they delivered quite a show. Team Ripley’s Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai (we’ll get to that), and Rhea Ripley took on Team Baszler’s Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Shayna Bazler in a crazy match that delivered plenty of memorable moments across the match’s two rings and outside of them. Everyone came to play tonight, but while both teams gave it their all only one could leave the winner, and the win went to Team Ripley.

The action started with Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, and the two traded blows quite a bit as the only two competitors in the ring, utilizing all areas of the two conjoined rings. She was quickly outnumbered by Belair and Shirai, but Ripley evened the odds with a host of weapons.

Things got crazy after that though, as Dakota Kai turned on Tegan Nox and ended up leaving the team shorthanded, but somehow after a host of big moments, Ripley and LeRae pulled out the win.

You can find the full description for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below.

This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.

You can find the full match card below.

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

