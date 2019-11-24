NXT’s Team Ciampa Wins Men’s WarGames Match at TakeOver After Insane Finish

Tonight’s NXT has an action-packed card, but one of the most anticpated matches of the night was easily the Men’s WarGames Match, and it more than delivered. Team Ciampa’s line up of Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens threw down with The Undisputed ERA’s lineup of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish, and they did not hold back a bit. The match was full of crazy spots and close calls, but ultimately only one team can claim victory, and on this night that victory was achieved by Team Ciampa.

It was looking grim for Team Ciampa early on, but Kevin Owens evened the odds for the team, and what followed was a crazy entertaining match with a slew of broken tables laying by the wayside in the ring. Everyone had an insane spot, including Kevin Owens laying out Cole on the steel floor.

Other spots included Dijakovic almost getting knocked out but then Owens came to the rescue, and a table met its end. Keith Lee also powerbombed a member of Undisputed Era into a table, but it was Tommaso Ciampa who sealed the deal.

Ciampa and Cole were atop the cage when Ciampa managed to get him to a space where he could lift him up, and with Cole in tow, he suplexed him onto the mat from the top of the cage and into a table for the win.

You can find the full description for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below.

This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.

You can find the full match card below.

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

