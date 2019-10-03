NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa Returns

It’s been too long since WWE fans have seen Tommaso Ciampa on NXT, but the superstar decided to make his presence felt tonight on NXT‘s third show on USA Network. Ciampa has been sidelined for a while after an injury required surgery and even had to surrender his NXT Championship as a result, but at NXT tonight he was back to show Adam Cole that he expects a chance to take the Championship back, whether Cole likes it or not.

After the Undisputed Era won their Tag-Team Championship match against the Street Profits, Adam Cole came out to celebrate their victory, but his celebration was cut short. The screen changed and the music hit, and Tommaso Ciampa walked out.

He walked up to Cole, who looked stunned, and stared him down as the show faded to black. He didn’t say a word, but then again he really didn’t have to.

Man, Finn Balor and now Tommaso Ciampa. It’s certainly going to be a wild ride in NXT.

Here’s what’s on deck for tonight’s episode of NXT.

The Velveteen Dream Makes A Statement

Johnny Gargano (Winner) vs. Shane Thorne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler (Winner)

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (Winner) vs. Matt Riddle

The official description for tonight’s episode can be found below.

“WWE NXT makes its live, two-hour premiere tonight on USA Network, and it could not be more action-packed. After Matt Riddle locked him in an armbar out of nowhere last week, Adam Cole will put his NXT Championship on the line against The Original Bro. Plus, Candice LeRae looks to end the dominant reign of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits set out to end NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA’s prophecy of gold prematurely. Don’t miss a second of the action during NXT’s live, two-hour premiere on USA Network, tonight at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption!”

