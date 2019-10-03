NXT’s Undisputed Era Retain Tag-Team Championships

The Street Profits quickly became one of NXT‘s most popular tag teams, and in recent weeks they’ve also become delights on the main roster, entertaining fans and superstars alike on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. They made it clear though on last week’s episode that they aren’t done with NXT yet, and they are looking to reclaim their NXT Tag Team Championship titles from the Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, and tonight the Era came out victorious.

The two teams went at it right after the bell, but Undisputed Era controlled the match early on and throughout. Eventually, the Street Profits gained some momentum for a comeback, though that was cut off by Era’s teamwork. They continued to keep Montez Ford isolated from Angelo Dawkins, even cheating to keep their advantage.

Eventually, Dawkins got the hot tag and dished out some punishment, even coming so close to a pin on O’Reilly. O’Reilly got Dawkins in a submission and Fish followed suit with Ford, but Ford used Fish as a battering ram to separate Dawkins and O’Reilly.

They took the fight outside the ring, and the Street Profits had the advantage, but then Roderick Strong came out and interrupted the match, causing Dawkins to turn his attention to him and letting the other two take out Ford, pinning and winning the match.

Here’s what’s on deck for tonight’s episode of NXT.

The Velveteen Dream Makes A Statement

Johnny Gargano (Winner) vs. Shane Thorne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler (Winner)

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (Winner) vs. Matt Riddle

The official description for tonight’s episode can be found below.

What did you think of the match and NXT so far?