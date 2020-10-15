NXT's Undisputed ERA Become No. 1 Contenders for Tag Team Championships

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the match to decide who will be the No. 1 Contender to Breezango's Tag Team Championships, and it was between Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish and Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly got on the mic first, and then Lorcan and Burch came out to the ring to start the match, and it didn't take long for the battle in the ring to get underway. Oney and Burch were off to a hot start, and didn' let Fish or Strong get much offense in, but the ERA did make a comeback, and ultimately it would be the ERA standing tall as the new No. 1 contender.

A comeback from ERA was halted by Burch, who came in like a wrecking ball after getting the long-awaited tag, though Fish and Strong were able to work together to ground him a bit.

Burch recovered though and was able to knock down both ERA stars, followed by a successful tag to Lorcan who then kept up the momentum by flooring both Strong and Fish.

At one point both Lorcan and Burch had submissions on Fish and Strong, and then the match dissolved into chaos, with all four stars battling in and outside of the ring.

Lorcan accidentally took out his partner though after a chaotic exchange, and that's the opportunity the ERA needed to great the pin and the win.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Damian Priest will defend the North American Title tonight against Dexter Lumis, who was originally scheduled to compete in the Ladder Match that Priest won to become champion. Plus, two more No. 1 Contenders will be determined as Shotzi Blackheart clashes with Candice LeRae and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan face Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish.

Here's is what is on deck for tonight's episode:

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs Dexter Lumis (Championship Match)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae (NXT Women's Title Shot at Halloween Havoc)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish (NXT Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match)

Ember Moon Interview

Johnny Gargano vs Austin Theory

