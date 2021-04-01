NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Revealed For TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

✖

The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were back in Tag Team action, and after a decisive win, they were very much focused on getting their shot at Tag Team Championship gold once more. That's why they challenged Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to a match to decide who was really the best Tag Team in the division, and Blackheart and Moon were more than happy to oblige. The Champions came out ready to rumble, and they accepted the challenge to take on The Way at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Moon and Blackheart had no problem accepting the challenge, and they are confident that they will kick off their Championship reign with a big win at TakeOver. They did decide to leave LeRae and Hartwell with a parting gift, and they launched a shot from their trusty tank that not only shocked Hartwell and LeRae but also hit its target.

Now we've got another big match on the Stand & Deliver TakeOver card, and it should be a great one.

You can find the official description of tonight's NXT below.

"With NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver only a week away, 12 Superstars will compete in a Battle Royal to qualify for the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night 1 of TakeOver for an NXT North American Title opportunity on Night 2. Plus, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro will face off with Tian Sha after weeks of turmoil and Roderick Strong battles Cameron Grimes. Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's tonight's card:

Battle Royal to decide North American Title Gauntlet Eliminator participants

Raquel Gonzalez vs Zoey Stark

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell back in action

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro tempt fate with Tian Sha Showdown

Roderick Strong vs Cameron Grimes

