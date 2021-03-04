NXT: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Retain Women's Tag Team Championships Thanks to Adam Pearce

✖

Tonight's NXT featured the anticipated battle for the Women's Tag Team Championships between current Champs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax and the challengers in NXT's Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. This is a reunion of sorts for Kai and Baszler, but things have changed quite a bit since their past battles, and Kai was out to prove a point, demonstrated early on when Baszler tried to pull the same move she hit Kai with in a previous match revolving around her wrist, but this time Kai evaded it.

After regrouping with Gonzalez Kai was back in, but then it was Raquel's turn to go at Baszler, and they traded verbal threats for a bit before some slaps. Baszler then went at Gonzalez and tried to knock her down, but Gonzalez overpowered her and slammed her to the ground.

Baszler then locked in a hold but again Gonzalez overpowered her, and then tagged Kai in for a team attack that hit Baszler in the torso with two a stomp and a pin attempt. Baszler kicked out and was pissed, going hard at Kai and once again attacking that arm. Baszler then dragged Kai to the corner and tagged in Jax, who threw Kai to the side without much effort.

Jax then choked Kai a bit and tagged Baszler back in, who hit Kai with a big kick to the back. She then focused on that wrist again, but Kai was able to get out of it and knock Baszler back a bit, giving her space to tag in Gonzalez. Gonzalez then stalled Baszler and whipped her into the corner, and Kai slammed her with another stomp. Kai then went for a kick on the outside of the apron, but Baszler grabbed her foot and pulled her to the ground hard.

After getting inside the ring again Baszler twisted Kai's leg and stomped on it several times, and once Jax was tagged in Jax picked her up by that same leg and whipped her around, but Kai broke free. Jax headbutted Kai and picked her up again by the leg and stretching that knee, and then whipped Kai's head into the corner turnbuckle.

Jax tried to pin Kai but Kai kicked out, and she kicked her to create some space. Baszler was tagged in but not before Jax picked Kai up and slammed her down. Gonzalez broke up the pin attempt, and when Baszler whipped Kai into the corner Kai kicked off Jax off the apron and then hit Baszler with two big kicks that knocked her down.

Kai tagged Gonzalez who dropkicked Baszler and then picked up Baszler with a fallaway slam and then another. She then charged at Baszler and hit her with forearms and then whipped Baszler around before slamming her to the ground, but Baszler kicked out.

Gonzalez went to powerbomb her but Baszler kicked Gonzalez and she got away, making the tag to Jax. Then Gonzalez and Jax went at it, with Gonzalez charging Jax and doing some damage before Baszler intervened.

Baszler then tried to lock in a hold but Gonzalez powered out of it, slammed Bszler, and tagged Kai in. Kai then kicked Baszler in the face and almost got the pin, but Jax broke it up. It was Kai and Baszler, but Kai's knee gave out. She tried to hoist Baszler but her knee gave out again, leading Baszler to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch. Kai looked to get out of it and work her way to Gonzalez.

She tagged and then went over to kick Jax but accidentally kicked the referee too. Jax dragged her out of the ring and slammed her into the apron, but Gonzalez then charged at Jax and sent her careening over a table.

The encounter for the #WomensTagTitles ended in a bit of controversy... HOWEVER... STILL your @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE! pic.twitter.com/6B9iYkzD1b — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021

Baszler locked in a hold on Kai, but Gonzalez was the active competitor, so it didn't matter. Unfortunately, Adam Pearce had his referee go to the ring and proclaim the match won after Kai was knocked out, screwing Gonzalez and Kai out of a win and allowing Baszler and Jax to retain. Thing is, we are totally ready for round 2, because that match was awesome.

You can check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

NXT's past will meet its present as former black-and-gold brand stalwarts Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler return to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel González & Dakota Kai. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will also be in action, taking on Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title matchup.

Here's the full card.

Ni Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai (Women's Tag Team Championships Match)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

The Way head to therapy

LA Knight appears on NXT Television

What do you think of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!