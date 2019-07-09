Watch: Jon Moxley Says He Cannot Imagine Ever Going Back to WWE

For the first time since Jon Moxley left the WWE and debuted with AEW, somebody finally asked him the pivotal question about his future in the wrestling business — would he ever consider going back to WWE.

The question came up towards the end of Moxley’s interview with The Store Horsemen, a multi-man wrestling podcast based out of The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California. Moxley did not mince words with his answer.

“I mean, you have to say, ‘never say never.’ And that’s the answer everybody gives, you know? ‘Never say never,’ but it’s like I cannot imagine the scenario right now,” Moxley said. “But also like 15 years from now, 10 years from now, the whole thing could be different. Who know? The WWE that I left, I could never go back to. I would rather work at a grocery store. “

The second his WWE contract expired back in late April, Moxley released a well-produced video on social media announcing his return to independent wrestling. He then made his shocking debut for AEW at the Double or Nothing event on May 25, storming the ring and attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Moxley made his in-ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest, beating Joey Janela in a violent non-sanctioned match. Omega jumped Moxley after the bout leading to yet another brawl between the two, building to an upcoming headlining match at All Out on Aug. 31.

Shortly after Moxley debuted for AEW, he gave a tell-all interview on an episode of Talk Is Jericho to give his honest thoughts on his WWE departure. One of Moxley’s biggest areas of frustration came from WWE’s creative process.

“It does not work, it’s absolutely terrible,” Moxley said. “I’ve said that to Vince, I’ve said that to Hunter, I’ve said that Michael Hayes. I can’t even tell you how their system works, it’s some kind of system of meetings that take place in Stamford, then there’s a home team. There’s writers and producers and production meetings and nobody knows what’s approved and what’s not.

“The bureaucratic red tape that you have to go through to get anything approved is crazy! It doesn’t work! It’s killing the company and I think Vince is the problem,” he added. “And not so much Vince, but whatever the structure that he built around himself probably starting around 2002 after the sale of WCW and this infrastructure of writers, producers and this is what the WWE is and what the product is, and the product sucks. [They have] great talent, amazing talent. None of this is their fault.”