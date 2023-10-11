Orange Cassidy Regains AEW International Championship on AEW Dynamite

The AEW International Championship is in a state of flux. Orange Cassidy put the midcard prize on the map during his historic 326-day reign, defending it regularly in AEW Dynamite main events. His run came to an end at AEW All Out when Jon Moxley defeated him to capture the title. Moxley's reign would last just 17 days as he would drop the AEW International Championship to Rey Fenix at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September. Moxley was scheduled to retain the gold in that bout, but a mid-match injury caused him to call an audible and take the loss to Fenix.

Fenix's unexpected run has also become a ticking time bomb of sorts. Fenix confirmed on social media that he is working through injuries right now but stressed that he will keep defending the AEW International Championship until the wheels fall off.

"The night I became champion, I left the arena with the championship in my hands and with an old injury bothering me again," Fenix wrote. "My first defense was painful, it did not allow the pain to stop me and continue until the fight was over."

Moxley was scheduled to get his rematch against Fenix on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite but remains medically disqualified from competition. As a result, Orange Cassidy took his spot.

AEW International Championship

(Photo: AEW)

Orange Cassidy is once again AEW International Champion.

Fenix and Cassidy battled in the second quarter of tonight's AEW Dynamite. The match kicked off at a back and forth style, but Cassidy gained the advantage when the action spilled to the outside. Fenix got a slight upper hand and tried to set Cassidy up for a muscle buster, but was unable to execute the maneuver. Cassidy would hit a couple of DDTs for a near fall.

Every time momentum started to swing in Fenix's favor, injuries plagued him. Fenix constantly tended to his back, giving Cassidy an opening to land an Orange Punch for the 1-2-3.

Cassidy is the first person to hold the AEW International Championship on two separate occasions and he joins a short list of talent within AEW history to have multiple title reigns. Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Samoa Joe, and Wardlow are all multi-time AEW TNT Champions while Jon Moxley and CM Punk are the only men to hold the AEW World Title more than once.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of AEW Dynamite.