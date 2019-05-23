Bret Hart, WWE Wrestlers and Fans Pay Tribute to Owen Hart on the 20th Anniversary of His Death

WWE Superstar Owen Hart tragically died at the age of 34 on May 23, 1999 after a stunt at a WWE pay-per-view went horribly wrong. At the time of the Over the Edge event, Hart was playing the role of the clumsy superhero character “The Blue Blazer” and was booked for a match against The Godfather at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The original plan was for Hart to be lowered from the roof of the arena down to the ring via cables, which had a quick release mechanism that was meant to have him fall flat on his face just before touching the ring as a gag. Tragically, the mechanism released Hart too early, causing him to fall 78 feet and land chest-first on one of the ring posts. He was rushed to the hospital and later died due to internal bleeding from the blunt force trauma of the fall.

While Hart’s name and likeness haven’t been used on WWE television due to the insistence of his widow Martha Hart, the former Intercontinental Champion is still loved by WWE fans of all ages. Thursday marked a full 20 years since his death, and wrestlers and fans across social media paid tribute to him throughout the day, starting with his niece Natalya Neidhart.

20 years you’ve been missed— we love you, King of Harts🖤 pic.twitter.com/NLIVXNXAkM — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2019

… All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part. God has you in His keeping. I have you in my heart.” – Unknown pic.twitter.com/sWNzzdAY5b — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 23, 2019

“‘I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence as I often speak your name. ………. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part. God has you in His keeping. I have you in my heart.’ – Unknown,” Bret Hart wrote in a two-post poem.

We lost Owen Hart 20 years ago today. Long live the two-time slammy winning King of Harts. pic.twitter.com/LjZUsk16k5 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2019

“Not just today, I try to remember Owen Hart every day. Owen was a friend to so many, quick to lend a hand, provide encouragement or even just a simple smile. Owen has left a lasting impact on us all, far beyond the wresting landscape and I’m proud to see that legacy continue,” Ken Shamrock tweeted.

The world lost Owen Hart 20 years ago today, and wrestling hasn’t been quite the same ever since. Stay tuned for a Top 8 tribute next week. pic.twitter.com/JsN7FaW8CF — ‘The Influencer’ Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) May 23, 2019

“20 years ago today the world lost Owen Hart. We miss you, Owen. R.I.P.,” Jerry “The King” Lawler wrote.

“20 years ago, the world of wrestling lost one of the greats. We will never forget Owen Hart,” Twitter user Owen Tillett wrote.