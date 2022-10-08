PAC Retains AEW All-Atlantic Title at Battle of the Belts IV, Orange Cassidy Returns

AEW had a stacked night for wrestling fans with a loaded episode of Rampage followed by a new Battle of the Belts special, and PAC was doing double duty as he not only had to help defend the Trios Titles on Rampage but then had to defend the All Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta at Battle of the Belts IV. Unfortunately for Beretta PAC would play dirty to get the win, but then Orange Cassidy would return and attempt to deliver some payback for that tainted win. He was held back by security before really getting ahold of PAC, but we probably haven't seen the last of this feud.

PAC is still the All-Atlantic Champion, which is impressive after defending Titles in back-to-back matches, even if he got some help to make it happen. Cassidy seems to be 100% after he was on the other end of that same ring keeper's hammer attack at Grand Slam.

We'll have to wait and see if Cassidy gets a shot at that Title as a result of what happened tonight, but either way Cassidy is not going to just let the attack go by. It's going to be difficult for even someone as talented as PAC to keep defending two sets of Titles, but if anyone can handle it he can.

You can find the full results for tonight's Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV below.

Blackpool Combat Club def. RUSH and Private Party

Tony Nese and Josh Woods def. Varsity Blondes

Tay Melo and Anna Jay (TayJay) def. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

Death Triangle def. Dark Order

PAC def. Trent Beretta

Jade Cargill def Willow

