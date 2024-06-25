Pat McAfee Missed WWE Raw Due to Family Emergency, Not Wyatt-Related Storyline

The WYATT SICK6 have arrived. Earlier this month, Uncle Howdy and friends made their presence felt on WWE Monday Night Raw, culminating nearly eight weeks of QR code teases across WWE programming. The quintet that includes Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Bo Dallas all masqueraded as various Bray Wyatt-related characters ran roughshod on WWE's flagship show, obliterating multiple people in and around WWE gorilla position. The only victim to get a clear reveal was Chad Gable, as the Alpha Academy leader was spotted lying unconscious against a crate with a gash on his forehead.

The days that followed saw the Wyatts mess with ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Monday Night Raw color commentator's daily sports talk show. During his broadcasts, the signature Bray Wyatt power down sound effect cut the lights in his studio and a "YOU LIED" message glitched across the screen. When McAfee's broadcast seat was empty to open this week's WWE Monday Night Raw, speculation was that his absence had something to do with the Wyatts.

Pat McAfee's Real Reason For Missing WWE Raw

(Photo: WWE)

Pat McAfee was not kidnapped by the WYATT SICK6.

As reported by PWTorch, McAfee missed this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw due to a "legitimate last-second family emergency." WWE Monday Night Raw play-by-play announcer Michael Cole said at the top of the broadcast that viewers "shouldn't read that much into" McAfee's absence, hinting that it was not related to a storyline.

It was speculated by PWTorch that had McAfee been on WWE Raw this week, he would have been the person to receive the package that WYATT SICK6's Nikki Cross delivered, not Cole, as a way to continue what had been built up between McAfee and the Wyatts on The Pat McAfee Show. That package was revealed to be a VHS tape that when played contained a sit-down conversation between Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas, offering some insight into the motives of the Bray Wyatt legacy faction.

It's unclear as to if McAfee's family emergency will lead to him missing more WWE commitments. The Pat McAfee Show is scheduled to proceed as normal on Tuesday, scheduled to go on the air at 12 PM ET.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on McAfee's WWE status and his involvement in the WYATT SICK6 storyline.