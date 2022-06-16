Pat McAfee Reacts to Vince McMahon's WWE Investigation on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Pat McAfee became the first person within the WWE to outright comment on Vince McMahon's ongoing investigation during Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. The former NFL punter had McMahon on as a special guest earlier this year, which led to McAfee facing both Austin Theory and McMahon in back-to-back matches at WrestleMania 38 in April. McAfee said he knew less than anybody else given his position in the company as a color commentator and that it instantly reminded him of the HBO series Succession.

"Yesterday, the WWE, I know less than everybody else. This is just me, I don't know s— about f—. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I'm out. I'm in, maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody. I'm a lifelong fan of the company, but I'm not part of anything. I'm part of no groups, I have no locker room. I literally bounce around, do my thing, and I'm out. It's designed to be that way, I think Michael Cole and everyone have set it up to be that way. 'This is the best way for this to happen, let's keep him out of everything. He comes in and does his thing.' I'm very fortunate, lucky, and I love that job. Outside looking in, it's like, [makes a curious face]. After watching Succession, anytime a board is trying to do something, it's hard not to be like, 'woah, woah, woah.' Yesterday, on the Internet, there was a lot of 'who is, what is.' I'm going there tomorrow. I'm excited to hear the chatter. Obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it's terrible. There will be full investigations," McAfee said.

"Succession has ruined my life. It's completely ruined my life. Yesterday, when this hits the internet out of nowhere, I'm like, 'Oh my God.' It's hard not to start piecing things together and be like, 'you could see how that person would want...then that...if that was happening...how does this not come out?' I'm watching along with everybody else. That came out of nowhere," he continued. "What will happen? There are going to be a lot of investigations. There will be investigations about the investigations and those investigations will contradict other investigations. Will you ever get the truth? No, hopefully, we get part of it though. That's what everyone is hoping for. There were like six people at the WWE trending #1 yesterday. Out of nowhere. You open the trends and all the tweets are...'Oh, this person obviously did....did you hear this story from this person?' For a good 9-10 hours, it was just, 'holy s—, I'm learning a lot about a lot of things.' What's real, what isnt? Who knows. Hopefully, I'll find out at some point. Hopefully, we all will. Who knows how that whole thing will go. It sounds incredibly problematic."

Both McMahon and John Laurinaitis, who was also brought up in The Wall Street Journal's report, will reportedly be at SmackDown this week working their usual roles. The show will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle.

