WWE Fans Can’t Believe Vince McMahon Had a Match at WrestleMania 38

WWE fans really can’t believe Vince McMahon himself had a match at WrestleMania this year! The second night of the biggest WWE event of the year had a lot to live up to following all of the success and surprises of the first night, and it was immediately made clear that there were still plenty of surprises to be had. The match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory had been heating up in the last few weeks as McAfee had been coming to face to face with Vince himself, and all of that came to a head with a full-on match.

Vince was watching the match on the sidelines and was ultimately disappointed to find that Austin Theory had lost to Mcafee. Seething, Vince ultimately walked around the ring, took off his suit jacket and got into the ring. But rather than being just a short confrontation between he and McAfee, it was soon revealed to be a full match between the two with the bell ringing and all. But it was soon cut off early with Theory interfering and ending the match on a bitter note. Thankfully that wasn’t the end of it, however.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Vince and Theory standing victorious, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin emerged and delivered some much needed justice. It was something fans were elated to see, and it was certainly a major surprise in a whole weekend filled with them. Read on to see what fans are saying about Vince McMahon getting into the ring, and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

Of Course

https://twitter.com/_Big_D_410/status/1510815987716739079?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

Vince Really Won His Match Too!

https://twitter.com/ReneLop82721969/status/1510815994264100876?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

What is this Timeline?

https://twitter.com/LightSamus/status/1510815996088655876?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

What a Year

https://twitter.com/RobAndrewPH/status/1510816001499164677?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

That Really Happened

https://twitter.com/GhostDDT/status/1510816004145913865?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

Real Genius

https://twitter.com/fakeaf_/status/1510816006700077056?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

Back to the Good Ole Days

https://twitter.com/goebsy_goebel/status/1510816013708931076?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

Age is Nothing But a Number

https://twitter.com/JoelStarlings/status/1510815279772803074?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

Wait a Minute

https://twitter.com/StardustAcero/status/1510815281249017865?s=20&t=VQofSoUHmZLnqHJes7i4tQ

This Really is Awesome