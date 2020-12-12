Paul Heyman Cuts Another Must-See Promo on Talking Smack

Paul Heyman continues to make Talking Smack must-see television. Two weeks after cutting a much talked about promo on Kevin Owens during the program, Heyman sat down this week with Big E and excelled once again. During the talk, Heyman referenced and correlated Big E's time with The New Day with Roman Reigns' time with The Shield.

Big E had a chance to earn an Intercontinental title shot on SmackDown this week if he defeated Sami Zayn. However, Zayn won the match via count-out, leaving Big E out in the cold.

"It's about damn time that this Big E came to the surface. This is the Big E we've all been waiting for," Paul Heyman applauded. "When I say 'we all,' I mean every single member of the production team, Kayla [Braxton], and all of the contemporaries on the announcing staff, every member of the locker room, [even] Roman Reigns himself and I. We've all been waiting for this Big E because this is the Big E what will one day go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"This is the Big E that Kofi [Kingston] and Xavier [Woods] brag about even knowing. I mean no disrespect towards Kofi or Xavier. You know how much I respect and admire them. But truth be told, sir, the muscle behind The New Day has always been Big E. And now, you have a champion in your sights, which means you have a championship in your sights. Sami is the best first step in that direction for you; because believe me, sir, when I tell you, a champion is only as great as the challenges he puts down."

Heyman was trying to emphasize that E needs to get away from The New Day entirely to reach his potential, similar to Reigns with The Shield.

"This Big E, a focused Big E, a singles champion Big E, has so much potential that 10 years from now, they will all say that the accomplishments that you did with The New Day pale by the respectful comparison to the accomplishments you pull off on your own. I say that to you with the following statement: You have to accept in your heart that The New Day will only be a footnote in the story of the greatness of Big E. And if I may prove my case to you, I ask you a rhetorical question: When was the last time you saw Roman Reigns in the ring, and anybody even bothered to mention The Shield?"

