Paul Heyman on Possibly Working With Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

Paul Heyman was on the Sports Media With Richard Deitsch Podcast this week to promote WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. Heyman will be ringside for the Night Two main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, but later on in the interview, he was asked about one of the show’s other headliners, Ronda Rousey. Heyman has talked often about how he works with Rousey behind the scenes, but Deitsch took it a step further and asked what a partnership between the two onscreen would look like.

Heyman started off by saying it’s to imagine him working with anyone other than Reigns, but said it’d be possible if Reigns took a year off from WWE and the company wanted to keep Heyman’s character onscreen. Heyman said Rousey would be his first choice but followed by noting a partnership with Charlotte Flair would also be interesting.

“I can’t tell you that Charlotte Flair isn’t 1A either,” Heyman said. “And oppose Ronda Rousey, that would also interest me. I also think that Charlotte Flair is a dramatically underutilized talent both by WWE…but also by Charlotte Flair. I don’t think she understands just how great she is and I don’t think that’s a skillset someone can be taught without hands-on experience out together with synergy and a professional intimacy and trust. Again, it’s about [the] method, but if I was able to perform with her, I think I could bring something out of Charlotte, a level of greatness that she can’t achieve on her own. That no one can achieve on their own.”

Regarding Rousey — “There are things about Ronda Rousey that are so ahead of the curve, that are so beyond anybody’s ability to even fathom how great she can be. And there’s no way that she can reach that on her own. She needs someone to bounce off of, to perform with.”

Heyman went on to praise some of the other stars on the Women’s roster, including Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Noami and Rhea Ripley. He then made the bold claim that within the next five years a women’s match will close out WrestleMania weekend as the main event of Night Two. There have only been two women’s matches to main event WrestleMania, though last year’s was at the conclusion of Night One.