Peyton Royce and WWE Superstars Bury Wrestling Journalist After Body Shaming Remarks

Professional wrestling is a world that enables and tolerates most opinions. Complaining about Roman Reigns is one thing, but taking a swipe a female Superstar’s body composition just isn’t going to fly.

And internet wrestling sage, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is in the middle of learning a lesson.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Meltzer was discussing SmackDown star, Peyton Royce of the IIconics and said he believed Royce was more attractive in NXT. As Meltzer walked the tightrope he plummeted after saying that she was “a lot lighter,” before joining the main roster.

The wrestling community immediate pounced on Meltzer, but the real show began after Royce herself blasted Meltzer for his ignorant remarks.

“So what would you have me do Dave… starve myself? This is how nightmares for young women start. The females in your life must be proud,” she wrote.

Royce’s tweet galvanized past and present Superstars who did not hesitate to condemn Meltzer.

The first was Royce’s partner, Billie Kay:

“This is unacceptable on so many levels. How dare you say that someone is more attractive when they are ‘lighter’. You have no idea how stupid comments like this can affect someone for life.@PeytonRoyceWWE is PERFECT just the way she is. A strong & beautiful WOMAN!”

“What a true piece of sweltering hot garbage. You’re an angel too good for this earth. He’d be lucky if you gave him the time of day. Which you would, because you’re also a great person. Love ya girl. Let’s set better examples,” tweeted Renee Young.

@PeytonRoyceWWE you are smart, beautiful, funny, caring, talented and so much more….. love you woman,” wrote Charlotte Flair.

Meltzer would make a quick apology to Royce.

“I’d like to apologize to you. You are an exceedingly attractive woman. I do realize the lengths and pressures on women in the entertainment world to maintain unnatural looks at times and am glad you pointed this out.”

After Tyler Breeze blasted Meltzer for an apology that pointed to the industry rather his own words, Meltzer reposed with the following message:

“I would love to. That’s why I thanked her for the post and hope we can all learn from my mistake. But yes, it is my mistake, not passing any bucks, nor making any excuses for it. I’ve learned and hope others can learn from MY mistake.”