Primo Colon Disputes WWE Suspension, Says He Never Failed a Drug Test

WWE announced back on Dec. 10 that both Robert Roode and Primo Colon were being placed on 30-day suspensions for Wellness Policy Violations. No information regarding either of their suspensions were given, only that it was a first-time violation for both men. However in a new interview with Puerto Rican newspaper Primera Hora, Colon argued that he had failed no drug test, and that any reports of a banned substance being found in his system were false. According to him, the WWE had contacted him in order to travel back to the United States to take the test, and he responded by saying that he’d rather take the test at an approved location in his home country. WWE reportedly didn’t respond, and he was met with suspension papers months later.

“I was not on the road, I was not scheduled for any event in the near future,” Colon said (translated from Spanish). “I am in Puerto Rico when they call me suddenly, not to use me, but to travel to do a doping test. I was ready to do it, but I told them that I was in Puerto Rico and that I was willing to go to a place (laboratory) that they chose to test me without any problem, without any discomfort. I was not going to pay for a trip to just get tested for doping.

“There I didn’t hear anything from the company about it and I thought they were going to call me when they found a place to do the test. Almost two months pass and I get the letter that I am suspended, according to them, because I refused to take the test. And that is not correct. They took it as I was out of the country, but I was available,” he continued. “I don’t want them to say that I failed to test positive because that is totally false and incorrect. They usually do their doping test at events, someone appears to collect the urine of fighters, employees, referees … to do their evaluation once a month. I did not say anything positive. I was in Puerto Rico. I have to clarify it because my reputation is worth more than any check.”

The former WWE Tag Team Champion says he plans on appealing the suspension. Colon said that he’s still under contract with the company until 2020, but has not wrestled at a WWE live event since February.