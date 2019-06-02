Watch: R-Truth Loses 24/7 Championship to Jinder Mahal on a Golf Course, Then Wins it Back

The WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands twice in a matter of moments at a golf course on Sunday afternoon.

In a video uploaded to WWE’s YouTube page, R-Truth and Carmella were seen talking inside of a golf cart, with Truth revealing that he’s a big fan of the sport. He went to get his clubs out of the back of the cart, but was attacked from behind by Jinder Mahal. Suddenly a referee appeared as Mahal rolled up Truth for the pin to win the 24/7 title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carmella then got up in Mahal’s face, calling him out for attacking Truth like that. Truth then got up and rolled up Mahal for the win, making him a three-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Carmella then sped off in the cart while Truth held on from the back.

After spending the bulk of his first reign with the title running from other wrestlers in the locker room, Truth managed to fend off Drake Maverick by pinning him in the ring on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. Unfortunately for him, it took place during the “Shane McMahon Appreciation Night” ceremony, and as a result Truth was attacked by McMahon, Drew McIntyre and Elias. McMahon had Elias pin Truth to win the title, his first in the WWE, then paused the 24/7 stipulation so Elias could team with McIntyre to face Truth and Roman Reigns in a tag match later that night. Reigns won the match by spearing Elias, then speared him again so Truth could pin him and win the title back.

As of Sunday Truth holds the records for most reigns (three) and most combined days as champion (13) with WWE’s newest title. No other wrestler has managed to hold the title for more than a day as of yet.

While fans have enjoyed the shenanigans surrounding the title thus far, the biggest complaint has been its appearance. The title was reportedly rushed into production by the WWE after television executives from USA Network advised a new title with a stipulation similar to the Hardcore Championship be made.

Even former wrestlers have mocked how the title looks.

“I think it is the ugliest championship ever created. I will start off by saying that. I will start off with the negatives. That thing is brutal,” WWE Hall of Famer Edge said during a recent episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness.