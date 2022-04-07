Randy Orton on Possibly Breaking Ric Flair and John Cena’s World Championship Record

Randy Orton has 14 world championship reigns to his name, just two shy of tying the record for most recognized world championship reigns at 16 set by both Ric Flair and John Cena. Orton was asked about the possibility of breaking that record in a new interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast, saying that it’s not necessarily his goal. “The Viper” last held the WWE Championship for three weeks in October 2020 during his feud with Drew McIntyre, but has been preoccupied with his RK-Bro tag team partnership for nearly a full year.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a goal, no. If that doesn’t happen I’m not gonna be heartbroken over it. I think…I wanna say I’m content with everything I’ve accomplished. I’d definitely love to accomplish more. But, if for some reason, tomorrow, that was it, I think I would be able to be content with the career that I had,” Orton said.

In a separate interview with Pat McAfee, Orton talked about being a backstage mentor for younger stars. Orton and Riddle successfully retained the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, beating both The Street Profits and American Alpha.

“It’s fun to be in there with guys that have that passion, and maybe aren’t quite on your level and they’re just sponges absorbing s—,” Orton said (h/t WrestleTalk). “And I’m in that zone where, oh wow, so the stuff that kinda just comes natural to me and is common sense and I don’t really think about, this is like gold to some of these guys who — I take for granted that, ‘Oh this is common sense’ — not necessarily. It is to me because I’ve been doing it so long. But I’m able to help these guys and they’ll come to me and go, ‘Hey, when I did this, I was thinking maybe I should have done this, would that have been bad?’, and it’s like, I can give them advice, and really know what the f— I’m talking about. And it’s the only thing that I know what I’m talking about, pro-wrestling. I really do understand that psychology in the ring, and that lightbulb went on for me years ago, and I remember that feeling, and I like to see it go on for other guys, like Austin Theory.”