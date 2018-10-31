WWE’s Randy Orton When Asked About John Cena: ‘Does He Still Wrestle?’

John Cena vs. Randy Orton is a character foil that has defined this century of WWE’s product. Given their long rivalry, Orton couldn’t resist taking a jab at his wholesome counterpart when asked about him Tuesday afternoon.

TMZ caught up with Orton at the airport before he boarded his flight to Saudi Arabia. John Cena, however, won’t be making the trip as he decided to sit out the controversial Crown Jewel. When Orton was asked about Cena’s absence he quipped:

“Does he still wrestle? I didn’t know he pulled out.”

The result has several layers to it, then the most obvious is Orton underlining Cena’s sporadic WWE schedule. Cena has never wrestled less than he has in 2018 as his participation has been limited to only major shows. So Orton’s comment, like all good jokes, has just enough truth to it.

Orton was also asked how the WWE locker room felt before boarding their flight for a show that seems to only make negative headlines.

“We’re at the airport, aren’t we?”

The succinct Orton did, however, provide a little elaboration on his personal perspective.

“I’ve got 5 kids,” said Orton. “I gotta go make that dollar. If they want me in Saudi, I’m going to Saudi.”

WWE has been under considerable scrutiny in recent weeks in their decision to still do business in Saudi Arabia. The alleged murder of Washinton Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi officially has multiple American entities severing or freezing their relationship with the country. Despite feeling pressure from fans, mainstream media, and even US Senators, WWE opted to move forward with Crown Jewel as originally planned.

As the backlash mounted, a story from Barstool Sports indicated that both John Cena and Daniel Bryan refused to go to Saudi Arabia. And this week, WWE confirmed both men will be staying home.

However, Orton has been one of the few people who has remained public proponents for WWE making the trip. In a previous interview with TMZ, the Viper made his case of Crown Jewel.

“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip,” he said.

Orton cited the history-making precedent of Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks wrestling in Abu Dhabi despite the conservative customs as a promising reason to carry one with Saudi Arabia,

“Our girls performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago, and I think we’ll be there eventually with Saudi and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going, it doesn’t help. Going helps,” he said.

“I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture,” he said.