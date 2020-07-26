Regis Philbin: His Most Memorable Moments with WWE Superstars

Regis Philbin was an icon of the entertainment industry, but he was also no stranger to the world of WWE and professional wrestling. Over the course of his decades in the television business, Philbin often hosted WWE stars on his morning show. Additionally, he served as a guest at WrestleMania VII and did guest commentary during the main event match that night between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter.

WWE released a statement upon the news of Philbin's death on Saturday.

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88. WWE Superstars were frequent guests on Philbin's morning show, "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," including Ultimate Warrior, "Ravishing" Rick Rude, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, John Cena and many more. Philbin even battled the massive Yokozuna in an epic tug-of-war on an episode. The TV icon was also a memorable presence at WrestleMania VII where he conducted backstage interviews and provided commentary for the main event showdown between WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. Regis also appeared on the historic Raw 1000, sending a classy congratulatory message to WWE. WWE extends its condolences to Philbin's family, friends and fans.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at some of Philbin's most memorable encounters with some of WWE's best.