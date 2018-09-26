Renee Young on Dean Ambrose’s Medical Issues: ‘It Was Really Scary’

In a recent interview, Dean Ambrose detailed his nine-month recovery from triceps surgery. In what was supposed to be a simple operation turned into a medical saga that actually threatened Ambrose’ life.

Ans his wife and Raw announcer, Renee Young had a front-row seat the whole time.

During an appearance on Jim Ross’ podcast, Young discussed how bad Ambrose’ medical struggles actually were.

“Yeah, yeah, he did.” Young recalled, “he ended up having to go back in and have another surgery on his arm. He tore his tricep and went for surgery in December. And then, I remember him calling me New Year’s Day, we had a show in Miami [Florida]. RAW was in Miami and his arm was bleeding everywhere. He woke up and there was blood all over the bed and he was so confused by what happened, not being able to fully get a look at what happened to his arm. He kept bandaging it up to get it to reseal as quickly as possible this opening that happened in his arm. So he eventually had to go back to Birmingham [Alabama], which is where he had his surgery initially, just for a check in, and that’s when they realized his infection had escalated a lot. They had to go back in and clean it out,” she said.

Ambrose contracted a staph infection, one that if left to fester could have potentially cost him his life. And with the stakes so high, Young admits that a chunk of 2018 has been fueled by anxiety.

“He was on antibiotics for months! It was really scary, just knowing the severity.” Young continued, “it was really tough to see somebody that you love go through something like that, especially somebody like Dean who is this indestructible force and to see him down and out with something like that, it was… yeah, it was tough to go through,” she said.

The former WWE Champion is back now and arguably has never looked better. On top of adding 20 lbs of muscle, Ambrose got rid of his patented stringy hair. And Young revealed to Good Ol Jr that she was the one responsible for Ambrose new hairstyles.

“[Ambrose’s hair] needed to be addressed. That’s a good way to put it, JR.” Young added, “yeah, I mean, just looking at the work he put in to get back and be healthy, and I’m with him almost every day, so I could see the changes in his body. I could see all these things happening. I actually shaved his head right after he had his surgery. He always wanted to just see what he would look like with his head shaved, so I was like, ‘well, you’re not going to be on TV for a little while, so let’s do it!’ We went into the backyard and I shaved all of his hair off! As I have the razor ready for him, he was like, ‘uh, I don’t know if I should do this!’ And I was like, ‘I’m already like a stroke into it. It’s too late. The hair’s coming off.’”

