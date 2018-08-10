Renee Young to Make History as Guest Commentator on Raw

In an industry that will always be met with skepticism, Renee Young represents everything WWE wants to be in the future. So giving her a turn in Raw’s commentary booth seems like an easy decision.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Young will fill in for Jonathan Coachman on the August 13 episode of WWE’s flagship show. Just days after joining Beth Phoenix to become WWE’s first-ever all women’s broadcast for the Mae Young Classic, Young will become the first female to hold the booth for an entire episode of Raw.

“I believe this is the first time ever that we have had a woman in the booth for an entire episode of Monday Night RAW,” Michael Cole told ESPN.

As expected, Young is excited about the opportunity.

“When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’,” Young said. “I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool,” she said.

Young posted to Twitter and Instagram to profess her gratitude to WWE’s decision makers.

“I’ve tried to write a caption for this several times over but nothing can truly relate how much I’m freaking out about this!! 😵 can’t wait to call Raw with @michaelcole and @wwegraves this Monday! Thank you for the opportunity Vince, @tripleh and many others! ⚡️⚡️⚡️,” she wrote.

WWE released the following statement on Young’s big news: