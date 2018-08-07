Renee Young Reveals Why Her ‘Total Divas’ Run Lasted Only One Season

It’s no secret that working for WWE can be a demanding job. However, doing on-camera work for Vince McMahon’s circus on top of being a Total Divas cast member may be enough to eat most mortals alive.

And it only took one season of Total Divas for WWE announcer Renee Young to become keenly aware of this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing the Glory Podcast, Young explained that while Total Divas was a memorable point in her career, it wasn’t something she was willing to pursue for multiple seasons.

“It was a cool experience, but I think when I was in the middle of it and even when we started and I get the call, “You’re going to be on Total Divas”, I was like “Okay…”, because I knew I was going to have to broach this subject with my significant other. Now listen if it was destiny, it probably would have been a little bit different, but I also might not have been on the show if it was just me,” she said.

For those that don’t know, Young is married to Dean Ambrose—one of WWE’s most private Superstars. Even though Young saw the value of being a Total Divas cast member it ultimately wasn’t worth putting stress on her marriage.

“It was hard, it was really hard and even now when I see the girls and they’re on the road, and you’ve got a camera in your face, and you’re taking these vacations that aren’t really vacations, it’s exhausting, it’s really a lot of work. I commend them all for doing it. For the people that it’s great for, its great for, but I think the problem that I essentially ran into was that I’m not a private person and my husband is. I didn’t want to make him do something that he didn’t want to do,” she said.

Even though Total Divas is entirely fabricated, putting a relationship under yet another WWE microscope is bound to create problems. While some couples may deem them necessary hurdles, Young and Ambrose clearly do not want the extra camera time.

The couple was married in 2017 in what Young called a “super low-key” wedding in an interview with E!.

“I wouldn’t even really say that we were engaged. We’ve been together for three and a half years and we knew that we wanted to have a Vegas wedding, because we live in Las Vegas we just figured we’d do it there and we’d just do it super low-key. We got our marriage license about six months ago when we were in Reno. There was a live event in Reno and I was there with him and we just happen to walk up to city hall and we went and got our marriage license then. So we’d been sitting on it so we could do this spur of the moment ‘hey let’s get married tonight’ kind of thing,” she said.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]