Report Reveals Stephanie McMahon Meeting and WWE's Confidence in Money in the Bank

Two interesting notes have surfaced regarding tonight's Money in the Bank, with one being company-wide meeting and the other being WWE's confidence level going into tonight's event. Both notes come from WrestleVotes, and we'll start with the meeting, which was reportedly led by new WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon. McMahon evidently led the meeting earlier today at the MGM Grand and addressed several topics, with a source saying that the meeting was well-received overall. No word on what topics were involved in the meeting, but if that is eventually revealed we will keep you posted.

The second note was regarding WWE's overall feeling towards the show at this point in time, and while it was certainly not what they had originally planned, they are still thinking the event will deliver overall. The source said "this show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium", but then added that they are confident it will deliver. Money in the Bank has had a number of external factors come into play, as it moved stadiums and then had its card and overall plan shook up thanks to a number of personnel changes.

One of the biggest factors is the injury to Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was featured prominently on the advertising for the event prior to his injury, and the lengthy recovery time seemed to rule him out for any surprise comebacks. There's still been a theory that he could find his way into the match with some inventive storytelling and even win it, but as of right now he's not officially a part of the event.

On the Women's side, both Sasha Banks and Naomi were also out of the mix thanks to a conflict with WWE that saw them walk out before a Monday Night Raw, and since then they've been suspended indefinitely. Recent reports indicate that Banks might have been released, and so far there's been no word on what is happening with Naomi and her status with the company.

Now we've got the event happening despite all those changes, and it should be a very interesting event to say the least. You can find the full lineup for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs Madcap Moss

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

What do you hope to see from Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!