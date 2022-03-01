Report: WWE Has Big Plans to Push a WWE SmackDown Star

WWE SmackDown has some big names currently battling it out on the brand, and it appears one fan-favorite superstar on the blue brand’s roster is getting a significant push. According to a new report by PWInsider, Ricochet is in line to get a huge push on SmackDown in the coming weeks and months, and he is currently listed as the no. 2 babyface on SmackDown internally, only coming in behind Drew McIntyre. Ricochet beat Sheamus in a one-on-one match-up recently and he confronted current Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on last week’s episode to presumably set up a title match between them soon.

Now, we aren’t sure if Ricochet will actually defeat Zayn for the title since Zayn has been recently booked against Johnny Knoxville in their ongoing feud, and the assumption was that Zayn would face Knoxville at WrestleMania with the title in hand.

Ricochet vs Knoxville just doesn’t have the same ring thanks to Zayn’s penchant for comedy, but then again who is not to say Ricochet can’t have some fun with it too.

McIntyre and Ricochet lead the babyface internal list, which does not include some other big babyface names like Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Shinsuke Nakamura. They are listed as part of the Tag Team list, so aren’t featured in the solo section.

Hopefully, Ricochet can keep this momentum into a real push and perhaps a full Intercontinental Championship run, though a run at Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship after WrestleMania doesn’t sound so bad either if they actually make him feel like a threat. We’ll have to wait and see.

There are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Mix and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you want to see WWE do with Ricochet? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Wrestling Inc