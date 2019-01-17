The Revival Reportedly Close to Leaving WWE

The Revival may be on their way out of WWE.

According to Fightful, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are feared to be leaving WWE. Per their source, WWE “has reason to be very fearful that The Revival are done or finishing up with the company.” Fightful mentioned that fallout from Raw this week may have sparked their departure.

Bodyslam.net says that The Revival has actually asked for their release, but we have no confirmation of that.

Fightful says that whoever they spoke to believes that All Elite Wrestling is a logical landing spot for Dawson and Wilder if they do wind up leaving WWE.

For now, this is just a rumor, but it’s not hard to imagine The Revival being disgruntled employees. After being tag team legends in NXT, Dash and Dawson arrived on the main roster with a robust resume. However, since arriving on the main roster in the spring of 2017, success has been hard to find for the old school duo.

In December of 2018, The Revival earned a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships, but when it became time to challenge Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for their WWE gold, The Revival came up short.

This is a story worth monitoring a few days as more detail are bound to emerge. Dash and Dawson certainly have room to be salty, and per Twitter, have tons of support regarding their potential exit from WWE. Given their cult following, and vintage vibes, AEW would be an ideal place for them if they are indeed bouncing out of Vince McMahon’s company.