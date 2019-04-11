Rey Mysterio Addresses His Future in Wrestling

Rey Mysterio will officially celebrate 30 years in the wrestling business at the end of April, and based on his recent comments on an episode of Busted Open Radio he may not be around for much longer. Even though the former WWE Champion has physically looked his best in years during his current SmackDown Live, he hasn’t managed to fully avoid the injury bug. His WrestleMania 35 match against Samoa Joe was initially in jeopardy when he hurt his ankle in a match against Baron Corbin days prior, and the bout wound up only lasting one minute before Joe put him to sleep.

“You know, I’ve been able to not only see, but live, the evolution of this sport. There’s a huge difference from the time I broke in, to 15 years later, to now another 15,” Mysterio said. “Because just this past March, my wife and I were sitting down and then Dominic joined us, it’s been 30 years since I’ve been doing this. If you think about it, it sounds like a long time but again, I started at the age of 14. I had my first opportunity at the age of 14 years old, that’s crazy. It was my desire that I wanted to be part of this beautiful sport,”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The evolution of this sport has been incredibly dramatic, and I definitely don’t see myself doing this many more years longer, although the opportunity that I have gotten on my return with WWE, to be able to face guys like the caliber of Andrade, have been incredible,” he added.” So, that kind of brings that desire within me, that ‘Hey, I can still do this, I can still go.’ But of course, if I were to do this on a schedule that I was back in the day, that me and you were doing at the time Mark [Henry], I don’t think I could handle it.”

Mysterio returned to the company on a multi-year contract back in October. His most notable feud since returning to the Blue Brand has been against former NXT Champion Andrade, leading to a handful of excellent television matches. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Mysterio is under contract until October 2020 but can opt out after 18 months.

