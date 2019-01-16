Rey Mysterio and Andrade Tore The House Down Once Again

If you’re looking for excellent wrestling matches on television lately, WWE SmackDown has been a pretty good bet.

That proved to be the case once again this week as Rey Mysterio and Andrade “Cien” Almas (now being billed simply as “Andrade”) absolutely tore down the house. Seriously, this was one of the best WWE television matches you will ever see and it happened during the middle of a WWE weekly broadcast with very little hype.

Well, alright, WWE did announce over the weekend that the two of them would do battle once again.

As WWE.com put it:

Mysterio and Almas’ prior battles include a singles match from Nov. 6 and a tag team bout last week, and the two dynamic Superstars have produced instant classics each time, with the WWE Universe lauding them for their incredible athleticism.

But this match was clearly promoted as the third most important part of the show, behind a Shane McMahon birthday celebration and a hotel room segment between Mandy Rose and Jimmy Uso where the pair had to pretend a video camera wasn’t staring them in the face the entire time.

Make no mistake, though. The Mysterio vs. Andrade match stole the show on Tuesday night.

The pair of them wasted very little time in accelerating their pace to a fever pitch, and it resulted in some jaw-dropping spots and awe-inducing creativity.

SLO MO…Rey Mysterio’s Insane RANA To The Floor! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/SFfGuZxUHo — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) January 16, 2019

Why yes, this match rules. pic.twitter.com/XPwMg5eKem — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 16, 2019

There can be only one winner, and he is El Ídolo @AndradeCienWWE! pic.twitter.com/F0iBlfIrOW — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 16, 2019

As seen above, Andrade won the contest following a hanging DDT. However, it’s hard to really call anyone the loser after this incredible contest. If you didn’t see it live, definitely seek out watching the full match by any means necessary. All of the excellent GIFs posted above, while impressive, can’t hardly do this match the justice it deserves.