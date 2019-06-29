Rey Mysterio Wants Another Shot at Brock Lesnar

Should Brock Lesnar go on to have another reign as WWE Universal Champion (or WWE Champion), a name from his distant past could be coming after him.

During a recent interview, Rey Mysterio noted that he would like to have another match with Lesnar before all is said and done. The pair had a series of matches back in the early 2000s but haven’t wrestled since that time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., Mysterio said, “Why not? I hit it off with Brock early in his career. Every now and then people will post on social media some of the matches we had, and we were doing some crazy things for that time. This was 2003, maybe? What you were seeing was unbelievable so I wouldn’t mind going back into the ring with Brock.”

Mysterio is currently away from WWE recovering from a shoulder injury but figures to be back in time for SummerSlam. The latest reports have him returning to RAW in early July (July 8th according to PWInsider), and it’s likely he will be involved in the U.S. title picture.

Mysterio won the U.S. Championship from Samoa Joe at WWE Money In The Bank back in May but was immediately forced to relinquish the title due to his injury. This followed a very quick loss to Joe at WrestleMania.

Since that time, Joe has lost the championship to Ricochet. The question will be whether Mysterio comes after Joe, the former champion and man who storyline injured him, or the new champion in Ricochet. Both options would present some very good prospective matches.

The most likely option is we will see Mysterio come after Joe initially, given the fact that Joe locked in in a Coquina Clutch the night Mysterio forfeited the championship and also supposedly injured him during a post-match brawl at Money In The Bank.

Following a Joe feud, we’d love to see Mysterio challenge Ricochet if he still holds the title. The two high flyers would certainly produce some great matches, as they have in the past.

And in the long run, perhaps we will actually get that Mysterio vs. Lesnar match after all.

Would you want to see Mysterio take on “The Beast” one more time? Let us know in the comments section below or shoot me a message on Twitter @ryandroste.