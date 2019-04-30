Watch: Rey Mysterio Celebrates 30 Years in Professional Wrestling

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate reaching a massive career milestone — 30 years in the professional wrestling business.

“On this day at age 14 I made my debut and it’s a very special day in Mexico,” Mysterio tweeted. “‘Dia del nino’ ‘Day of the Kid’ if I had the opportunity to re live these 30 yrs I would do it all over again. Thank you to all my fans!! Much love and respect!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE celebrated Mysterio’s milestone with a quick tribute to the many masks he has worn over the years.

30 years.

Numerous Masks.

1 Man. Congratulations on completing 30 remarkable years, @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/1zYGfzPwsB — WWE (@WWEIndia) April 30, 2019

Trained by his uncle Rey Misterio Sr., Mysterio debuted at the age of 14 in Mexico back in April 1989. He’d have such names as La Lagartijia Verde and Colibri before being given his official name. He spent three years in the AAA lucha libre promtion before signing with ECW in 1995.

One year later Mysterio debuted in World Championship Wrestling at the Great American Bash pay-per-view. He’d win the company’s cruiserweight championship five five and and become a four-time tag champion before the company folded in 2001.

From 2002-2015, Mysterio would become one of the most famous masked wrestlers of all time while wrestling for the WWE. Throughout his tenure he won the World Heavyweight Championship (twice), the WWE Championship, the Cruiserweight Championship (three times), the Intercontinental Championship (twice) the WWE Tag Team Championships (four times) and the 2006 Royal Rumble. Some of his most memorable rivals included Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Edge, Chavo Guerrero and Chris Jericho.

After working for AAA, Lucha Underground and New Japan after leaving the WWE in 2015, he returned to the company in October 2018 at the SmackDown 1000 special. Since then he’s feuded with the likes of Andrade and Samoa Joe, the latter of whom beat him in just one minute at WrestleMania 35.

Mysterio picked up a win over Joe via roll-up on Monday Night Raw this week, setting up a potential United States Championship match down the line. If he wins the US title, he’ll become the 14th modern Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!