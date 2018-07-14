Rey Mysterio Returning to Japan Next Month

Despite continued rumors and reports of a return to WWE, Rey Mysterio isn’t slowing down on taking outside wrestling bookings from companies not owned by Vince McMahon.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Mysterio will make his return to the company for a G1 Climax show in August. The appearance is slated for the finals show of the G1 on August 12th at Budokan Hall in Tokyo. Mysterio’s opponent has yet to be determined.

This will be Mysterio’s second match with NJPW this year in just over two months. He previously worked Dominion back in June, traditionally NJPW’s second biggest event of the year. That night, he teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jushin “Thunder” Liger to take on the Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll).

Mysterio had originally been scheduled to work New Japan’s Strong Style Evolved show back in March in Long Beach, California against Liger but had to pull out of the event due to an injury he sustained working a match on the U.S. independent scene.

Mysterio is also scheduled to work at the big All In show being promoted by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks in suburban Chicago on September 1st. While Mysterio does continue to negotiate with WWE on a more permanent return to the company, he is also keeping his remaining bookings in mind, so don’t expect him to take himself out of any of these shows moving forward. Any WWE signing would likely allow him to fulfill the dates he has already agreed to with other promotions.

Mysterio, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, made headlines earlier this year when he surprised everyone by entering the WWE Royal Rumble. His performance in that match, along with the crowd response he received, prompted WWE to work toward signing him for a full time return to the company. While those discussions have continued, WWE was able to bring him back in April for the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

As WWE’s negotiations with Mysterio continue, the biggest sticking point continues to be the type of schedule Mysterio will be expected to work, as well as what kind of freedom he will have with that schedule (dates worked, allowing outside bookings).

Whatever the case may be, most expect that an agreement will eventually be reached and we’ll be seeing Mysterio back with the WWE by this fall.