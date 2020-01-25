Rey Mysterio Willing To Put His Mask On The Line In Upcoming Match

There have been reports in recent weeks that Rey Mysterio could be considering a WrestleMania retirement match, and it appears that match could have some major stipulations.

Mysterio’s recent feud with Andrade has included the long time lucha star getting his mask ripped off, which has lead fans to wonder if a match with his mask on the line as a stipulation could be in the future.

Mysterio told TV Insider that he would be willing to put his mask on the line in a mask vs. hair match.

“I think the goal right now — after tonight’s outcome in the Andrade ladder match — I think something along the ways that if he wants to keep feuding and going a step further, I’m willing to put my mask on the line versus his hair for a WrestleMania moment,” Mysterio said. “Whatever the case might be, whoever ends up winning, I think it would be a huge stepping stone for either of us. As far as moments, I really would love to relive a Royal Rumble moment, being that I hold the record right now for having the longest time in a Rumble match. These moments stick in my mind and heart. You always want to become better than you were yesterday.”

The ladder match between the two tore the house down on RAW, so all of us would only be fortunate to see another match between these two with even higher stakes. During the same interview with TV Insider, Mysterio revealed that Andrade reminds him of Eddie Guerrero.

“I’m truly blessed to have paved that way along with Eddie,” Mysterio said. “Eddie was the pioneer for us, he was the one who set the bar and brought a lucha libre style into WWE. Right behind Eddie was myself and other wrestlers. As far as me stepping in the ring with Andrade, I’ve said it from day one: There is, to me at least, a huge resemblance with him to when I used to wrestle Eddie.

“I think it shows lucha libre, that traditional style of wrestling, the fact that there is a connection between Andrade and myself. It’s very similar to the connection to what I had with Eddie when I worked against him for many years. To me, that subconsciously gets my gear up even fast or motivates me even more just because I feel like the spotlight is on. I feel truly blessed to be in this position now and to keep Eddie’s name alive.”