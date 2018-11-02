Rey Mysterio Posts Unmasked Photo Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, future WWE Hall of Famer and fan favorite wrestler Rey Mysterio just posted a photo of himself, without a mask on.

For wrestling fans, this is a major deal no only for Mysterio, but for lucha fans which his style is based off of. The WWE legend just signed a new deal with the company to compete on Smackdown Live, the brand he made the biggest impact on. Ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel match against Randy Orton, Mysterio posed on the grand stage with the caption “It’s about to go down.” This is also fans first glimpse of the Crown Jewel stage itself.

Reactions to Mysterio’s photo range from complete shock, to downright hilarious and well, not so nice.

atwal04:🔥💯🤙👌🏾🐐🌎

aprill__92: Short Baron Corbin 😂

wwestorys123: You will win this 💎 619

jonwayneisanelectricparadox: I love you Rey, but I thought this was a pic of Pitbull at first lol

This isn’t the first time Rey has gone unmasked however, fans saw the wrestler’s face for the first time back in 1999 during WCW SuperBrawl IX where he lost a tag team match with Konan to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. It was a controversial loss that only caused a rift between him and then WCW boss Eric Bischoff to grow.

He also was unmasked by Cody Rhodes in 2011 on Smackdown.

At WWE Crown Jewel, if Mysterio beats Randy Orton, he’ll go on to face the winner of Jeff Hardy vs. the Miz. Depending on the outcome there, he might face one of these WWE Raw superstars – Kurt Angle, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. The stakes are high as Shane McMahon told the Smackdown Live superstars that one of them will be fired if they cannot get the job done and bring the World Cup title home from Saudi Arabia.

Are you watching WWE Crown Jewel? What do you think of Mysterio unmasked? Let us know in the comments below or tweet us @ComicBook!