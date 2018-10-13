Update on Changing Plans for Rey Mysterio at SmackDown 1000

Rey Mysterio’s return to WWE SmackDown this Tuesday night might be bigger than originally expected.

We found out last Tuesday night that Mysterio will return on the show to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a bout to qualify for the WWE World Cup. The World Cup will be held at the (as of now, still happening) WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia in early November.

While that match with Nakamura is a dream match of sorts, Mysterio is being advertised for even more action. In an email to WWE fans that live in the D.C. area where the show is being held, the company is also advertising Mysterio for a big six-man tag team match. That match is scheduled to be Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and AJ Styles versus Nakamura, The Miz, and Randy Orton. This is a change from a previous match advertised, which was Styles and Bryan vs. Samoa Joe and Miz.

It would seem somewhat likely that this bout will be a “dark match” after WWE goes off the air, solely for the live fans in attendance. However, there’s an outside change that something will be done during the show to explain Mysterio and Nakamura wrestling twice and this could certainly main event the broadcast.

In addition to his appearance at SmackDown 1000, WWE is also advertising Mysterio for several upcoming live events. The shows were revealed in a press release sent out by WWE a couple of days ago.

Rey Mysterio returns full-time to WWE Rey Mysterio is back with WWE on a full-time basis, meaning the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to see The Master of The 619 live and in person in the very near future. The masked marvel’s return begins on SmackDown 1000 next Tuesday when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match. In addition, WWE fans in the following cities will get to see Mysterio in action on the below dates: Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20

Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21

White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22

Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3

Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4

Birmingham, England – Nov. 5 For more information on how you can see Rey Mysterio live with WWE, visit WWE.com/events.

Interestingly, the company is also advertising Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for SmackDown 1000 in the same email. However, given the fact that they are building Flair vs. Lynch for Evolution in two weeks, that match is guaranteed to be a dark match rather than featured on television.

