Rey Mysterio Wins the United States Championship on WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio became a two-time United States Champion on this week’s Monday Night Raw thanks to a surprise championship bout against AJ Styles. Styles was originally booked to defend his title against Humberto Carrillo, but the former Cruiserweight was jumped from behind by The OC on his way to the ring. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made sure the match wouldn’t happen by hitting Carrillo with Magic Killer on the steel steps, much to the delight of Styles. But then one-by-one Ricochet, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio made their way out to challenge Styles for his title. Styles finally agreed he’d put the title on the line against the winner of a four-way match.

Mysterio won the four-way by rolling up Ricochet, but was already at a disadvantage against Styles given the No Holds Barred match he had with Brock Lesnar the night before. The luchador legend looked to have Styles set up for a 619, but Anderson got involved by grabbing at Mysterio’s leg. This caused the referee to toss both men out, leaving Styles by himself.

Late in the match Mysterio finally hit the 619, only for Styles to fall backwards and take down the referee with him. Gallows and Anderson ran down to beat up the challenger again, but were stopped by Rey Mysterio. Styles tried to hit his Phenomenal Forearm on Orton, only to fall right into another 619 and an RKO. Mysterio sealed the deal with a Top Rope splash for the win.

Mysterio previously won the US title from Samoa Joe back at Money in the Bank, but relinquished it just 15 days later after Joe pointed out how the referee incorrectly counted him down for the pin.