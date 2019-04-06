Major News on Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania 35 Match With Samoa Joe

Rey Mysterio fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to his match at WrestleMania on Sunday.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, the lucha libre legend’s WWE United States Championship Match with Samoa Joe will indeed go on as planned.

There was some concern this week that Mysterio would have to pull out of the match following an ankle injury during his Monday Night RAW main event bout with Baron Corbin this past Monday. WWE officials have been monitoring his health closely all week but it looks like all signs point to him being able to perform at MetLife Stadium.

Mysterio had been set to wrestle Andrade on Tuesday night’s SmackDown, a highly anticipated match given the tremendous performances both men have turned in together over the previous few months. However, Mysterio’s injury on Monday night forced WWE to cancel the bout. The report notes that WWE was questioning whether or not Mysterio would be able to wrestle at WrestleMania as late as Wednesday.

Mysterio’s son, Dominic, will be at ringside for the match with Samoa Joe on Sunday. This isn’t the first time that he has been involved in a WWE storyline as years ago when he was much younger, his father and Eddie Guerrero wrestled a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005 over his own custody (yes, for real).

Dominic has been training to become a wrestler himself of late with Lance Storm, so it’s expected he will play some kind of a major role in the match at WrestleMania 35 to explain why he has been inserted into the story.