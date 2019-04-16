Rey Mysterio Sent to Raw, Gets Demolished by Lars Sullivan

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio joined the Monday Night Raw roster as part of this week’s Superstar Shake-up on Monday night. The lucha libre icon interrupted Elias during one of his concert segments, and sent “The Drifter” packing after knocking him off the apron.

Unfortunately, Mysterio didn’t have much time to celebrate his return to the Red Brand. Just as he took to the top turnbuckle to celebrate with the crowd, NXT call-up Lars Sullivan’s music yet. Mysterio did everything he could to try and fend off “The Freak,” but wound up getting hit with a Freak Accident finisher and Sit-out Powerbomb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves specified that even though Sullivan appeared on Raw, he could still potentially be assigned to SmackDown Live if he appears on the Blue Brand on Tuesday night. After initially being advertised for the start of 2018 only to be pulled from television after suffering a panic attack, Sullivan finally made his main roster debut the night after WrestleMania 35 by attacking Kurt Angle.

Mysterio joined the likes of The Miz, Andrade, Zelina Vega, The Usos, Naomi and Eric Young in moving from SmackDown Live to Raw throughout the evening.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mysterio addressed his future in the WWE by saying he won’t be around in a few years. His current contract with the company ends in October 2020.

“You know, I’ve been able to not only see, but live, the evolution of this sport. There’s a huge difference from the time I broke in, to 15 years later, to now another 15,” Mysterio said. “Because just this past March, my wife and I were sitting down and then Dominic joined us, it’s been 30 years since I’ve been doing this. If you think about it, it sounds like a long time but again, I started at the age of 14. I had my first opportunity at the age of 14 years old, that’s crazy. It was my desire that I wanted to be part of this beautiful sport,”

“The evolution of this sport has been incredibly dramatic, and I definitely don’t see myself doing this many more years longer, although the opportunity that I have gotten on my return with WWE, to be able to face guys like the caliber of Andrade, have been incredible,” he added.” So, that kind of brings that desire within me, that ‘Hey, I can still do this, I can still go.’ But of course, if I were to do this on a schedule that I was back in the day, that me and you were doing at the time Mark [Henry], I don’t think I could handle it.”