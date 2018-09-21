Rumored Plans for Rey Mysterio Upon WWE Return

Earlier this week, news broke that Rey Mysterio inked a two-year deal with WWE. While neither side confirmed the news, WWE may already have plans in place for Mysterio upon his return.

According to Ringside News, WWE is targeting the November 2 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia for Mysterio’s in-ring comeback. Even more, Shinsuke Nakamura is considered to be the leading candidate to face Mysterio. In all likelihood, Nakamura will still be United States Champion by that time, but there are no details on whether or not his title would be on the line.

Mysterio vs. Nakamura is a match that many WWE fans never thought they’d see in a Vince McMahon owned ring. If this rumor proves to be true, their potential match would be one of the more anticipated matches at Crown Jewel.

On top of this possible international showdown, Crown Jewel has already added Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. On top of that, the Saudi Arabian show is expected to play host to Shawn Michaels’ first match in nearly a decade as rumors have him teaming with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Mysterio’s movement in the coming weeks as he could show up in a number of places. If not at Crown Jewel, Mysterio is a prime candidate to appear at SmackDown 1000 on October 16. As one of the pillars of the show, it would be more surprised if the former WWE Champion didn’t make at least a cameo.

For Nakamura, a match with Mysterio would be one of the bigger opportunities of his WWE career. While WWE has made an effort to keep him relevant, Nakamura and his US Championship were not a part of the Hell in a Cell event. While ultimately a forgivable offense, it’s never good when a WWE title doesn’t make a pay-per-view card. Instead, on having his own match, old suitors of his title Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy had their own contest instead. A match with Mysterio would mark WWE making a concerted effort to feed Nakamura another enviable opportunity ahead of his contract expiring in January.