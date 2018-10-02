Spoiler on Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return

Rey Mysterio has been no stranger to WWE return rumors in 2018. While the 43-year old reportedly signed a two-year deal with WWE, we still have yet to see him. However, Mysterio’s return date is believed to be set.

According to PWInsider, Mysterio will make his official return on October 16 at SmackDown 1000. While the historic show will have no shortage of cameos, that night is believed to be the beginning of Mysterio’s next run with the company. While that has yet to be determined, Mysterio at Smackdown 1000 is the perfect fit, considering he was one of the original pillars of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though it will be a nice homecoming, Mysterio already appeared at The Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble this year. He was rumored to be John Cena’s WrestleMania 34 opponent, but that obviously didn’t happen. While the rumors circled the future WWE Hall of Famer, Mysterio continues to wrestle outside of Vince McMahon’s bubble, most notably at Cody Rhodes’ All In the event in September.

While we await Mysterio’ confirmation for SmackDown 1000, WWE did lock down the return of Dave Bautista and Ric Flair for an Evolution reunion on the Blue Brand’s big night. In the coming week, expect WWE to confirm several more guest appearances for the show.

For Mysterio, SmackDown 1000 will finally put to rest the ambiguity behind he and WWE’s future. The two sides have reportedly been talking since early 2018, but apparently could not agree on a few details. Mysterio was said to be eyeing a shorter deal, but WWE wanted him for two years. However, it was confirmed that Mysterio doe has the option to opt out after 18 months.

Regardless, it certainly looks like we’ll be seeing him in just a few weeks. And if we listened to him during an interview with the Mirror this March, we would have never doubted his WWE return.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said

