Ric Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Joining Forces

It appears that there's a reunion happening at Aniversario 49, as earlier today WWE legend Ric Flair revealed that he will once again be joining AEW star Andrade El Idolo at an upcoming match. El Idolo will face Carlito at the event, and it remains to be seen if Flair will end up having a role to play in the match itself as he did in El Idolo's Triplemania match last year. That match was between El Idolo and Kenny Omega, and having Ric in his corner made the already dream-style match that much more unforgettable. Now Ric and Andrade are teaming up once more, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Flair is busier than ever these days, as he is also preparing for his final match at Starrcast V, whch takes place during the week of WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, TN. Aniversario 49 will take place in Puerto Rico on August 6th, and you can find the full post below.

The Nature Boy + @AndradeElIdolo = Dream Team! See You In Puerto Rico On August 6th! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/17kzE4tXMi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 4, 2022

During a previous interview with Sports Illustrated, Flair talked about having the chance to join El Idolo at Triplemania and how much he enjoyed the experience. "I've gotten to walk my daughter to the ring, and she is the best female wrestler in the world, and now I was able to walk to the ring with Andrade, who is one of the top 10 guys in the business, period," Flair said. "And that match was incredible. I'm so proud of both Andrade and Kenny. They are both hell on wheels. They can really go. Plus, I was able to share the moment with my family. I feel very fortunate and blessed to be able to do that."

Andrade was just as thrilled about having Flair in his corner, and it made an already amazing moment that much better. "Mr. Flair came to Mexico, which I still can't believe," Andrade said. "When he hugged me during our entrance, that was real. A bond for the love of what we do professionally that is in our blood. The bond of family. No one has had more experience than Mr. Flair. To have his support, his credibility, wanting to come with me to my home country, that was overwhelming. I am beyond grateful. His support and belief in me means more than I can put into words."

Flair came in handy too, as he intervened and kept Omega from attacking El Idolo and then they delivered a memorable chop spot with Omega on the receiving end. "Being in the ring with one of the greatest of all time, putting on one of the most famous submission holds, that's something I could have never dreamed," Andrade said. "I grew up a poor luchador from Northern Mexico. Now I am exchanging chops with a legend. That whole time, I could feel his energy. And seeing all his passion for this business, how much he means to this business, and watching all the stars at the show want to take a picture with him, it was amazing."